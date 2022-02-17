ATLANTA — The Georgia State Senate passed the bill creating a city of Lost Mountain Wednesday, sending the bill back to the House for final approval before it heads to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Should it receive those last two stamps of approval under the Gold Dome, the final decision on incorporation will be left to the voters of west Cobb in a May 24 referendum.
The bill carried 33-19 largely along party lines, including among Cobb’s six senators, with Republicans favoring it and Democrats opposed.
The bill returns for another vote in the House due to a tweak made to the bill in Senate committee, which requires the city’s six council members to live in the district from which they are elected.
Also under a previous version, the city's mayor would have been chosen from among the council — a "first among equals," as proponents called it. The latest bill has the mayor elected citywide.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, said the proposal was about “local control,” “self-determination,” and autonomy over zoning decisions in the Cobb’s lowest density area.
“It’s been announced that the county intends to depart from its existing zoning laws, and the existing land use maps, and go to the unified development code, which would allow, basically, anything anywhere if you got three votes of the commission,” Tippins said.
The unified development code Tippins referenced is an ongoing effort by Cobb to consolidate and update its various land use standards. Critics have charged the code overhaul is a Trojan horse for high-density development, an allegation Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has repeatedly said is false.
“The roots go deep. People care about that part of the county. It has developed differently than other parts of the county,” Tippins added, harkening to the days when dirt roads outnumbered paved ones.
Though Democrats largely opposed the measure, none took to the well to speak against it.
“To vote against the bill for the city of Lost Mountain … you'd have to be saying to the voters of western Cobb, ‘You don't have a right to vote for whether you want a city or not,’” said state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, the bill’s author. “Vote yes, vote no, but I think they deserve the chance to have a vote.”
