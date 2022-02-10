Georgia’s State Senate voted 31-18 Thursday, largely along party lines, to advance the bill creating a new city of East Cobb.
Thanks to an amendment tacked onto the bill in its last committee hearing, the bill will return to the House for another vote on its new version. The amendment in question specifies that council members of the new city would be required to live in the district they hope to represent.
State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, framed the bill as merely empowering the voters of East Cobb to choose their own destiny.
“We do not create cities, we only create the opportunity for the citizens in those areas to vote … At this point, I think we all know that we either agree with that process of letting cities to vote, or we don't.” Albers said.
Democrats in opposition to the bill continued to press their concerns about the bill’s rapid advance through the General Assembly and its potential impact to county government.
"I'm not objecting to the idea of cityhood for this city, or any city. It's to allow for a full fiscal analysis of the impact of the city on Cobb County, not just east Cobb itself, but also in ... the fact that there are four separate cityhood movements being proposed for Cobb at this moment," said state Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, in reference to Vinings, Lost Mountain, and Mableton.
State Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, referenced concerns raised by Cobb’s Elections Director Janine Eveler about the fast-approaching referendum date of May 24. On the ballot will be not just the cityhood votes, but "new redistricting areas, a whole slate of legislative contests, congressional contests, and referendums," Rhett noted, and he worried the complications of conducting all those simultaneously.
Albers and state Sens. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, and Bruce Thompson, R-White, voted in favor of the bill (Albers begins representing a portion of east Cobb in 2023). Sens. Rhett, Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, and Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, voted against, while Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, was excused.
Tippins, who told the MDJ he is supportive of the city of East Cobb legislation, said he was excused from the vote because he was working with legislative counsel on the city of Lost Mountain legislation.
Albers, the Senate sponsor of the bill, asked that the bill be immediately transmitted back to the House, but the motion failed to receive the requisite two-thirds majority. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said the bill will move back over in “normal order” Friday.
