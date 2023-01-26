MARIETTA— The newly formed Cobb County chapter of a national nonprofit that works to bring people out of poverty has named Barbara Garner of Marietta as its executive director.
Circles USA has over 80 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Circles Cobb was established last year by a board of community nonprofit and business leaders.
Board Chair Holly Tuchman said when the founding board members discovered Circles USA, they "all decided that this would be a great program to bring to Cobb County."
In the later half of 2022, Tuchman said she and Vice Chair Jeri Barr joined the board and moved forward with finding a director who could lead the organization.
"At the end of the day, we were really looking for somebody who had a passion for people but who also had a business mind," Tuchman said. "It may be a nonprofit, but you're still running a business to a certain extent."
Tuchman said the board wanted the executive director to be extremely familiar with the community.
"Cobb is a very unique community," she said. "I think we have great businesses, a great chamber and we have some of the best schools in the country. But we also have pockets of poverty.
"So we wanted to find somebody who knows the community and the community knows them... someone who had a passion for this work."
Tuchman said the group implemented a task force, comprised of six board members, to lead the search.
"You can't rush excellence," she said. "So, we were fortunate that Barbara stepped up."
Garner, who most recently served as the donor services manager for the Cobb Community Foundation, said extensive nonprofit experience and passion for serving others will help her excel in the role.
"The bottom line is, I 100% believe in the mission," she said. "Just being able to step in and lead an organization that will be addressing the community's needs is huge."
The mission
With Garner's new role and a full board of experienced nonprofit leaders, Tuchman said Circle Cobb is hoping to make a big impact in the community.
"The good thing about Circles USA is it is a proven model," Tuchman said. "They have a lot of tools to help."
Garner said Circles USA differentiates itself from other nonprofits because the organization not only helps families and individuals move out of poverty, but it also provides a team of mentors who offer long-term guidance and resource outlets for participants to stay out of poverty.
"I think the nonprofit landscape here in Cobb is really robust," Garner said. "...The thing that's different about Circles USA is, it's really pulling the community together."
Garner added that Circles USA chapters — and now Circles Cobb — act as networking communities. The nonprofit gathers those who want to move out of poverty and matches them with volunteers who can provide financial insight and job opportunities.
The 18-month program hosts weekly training sessions where the participants build friendships with the volunteers. These relationships overtime can help families escape poverty and find financial stability.
"Relationships are key from the beginning," Garner said. "...And it ends up being really a nice friendship."
Garner added that Circles Cobb plans to partner with other local nonprofit agencies. Cobb organizations that provide direct services and resources to those living in poverty can now refer individuals to Circles Cobb.
"So we'll be partnering with these nonprofit agencies and depending on them too for referrals," she said.
An aim for change
In addition to providing resources and encouragement to participants, Garner said the nonprofit plans to host monthly meetings that will address the main catalysts of poverty in Cobb. The meetings will allow participants to discuss the major barriers that keep them in poverty.
"We will then take these issues to the people in our community — government leaders, business leaders — who actually have the power to change some of these things," she said. "We're also looking at this as a bigger extension of not only what they need to do for themselves, but also how they could create positive changes in their community," Tuchman added.
With hopes of hosting their first meeting in August, Garner said Circles Cobb will need all hands on deck and at least 50 to 60 volunteers. Additionally, the nonprofit is inviting churches, restaurants and other organizations in Cobb to participate in the initiative.
To volunteer, contribute or learn more about Circles Cobb's mission, visit CirclesCobb.org.
