CUMBERLAND — It’s high time for the era of talking about transit to come to an end. So say the heads of the Cumberland Community Improvement District.
Leaders of the influential board raised their frustrations Thursday with Cobb’s parade of transit studies over the years, ready to start doing rather than talking.
Their patience began to wear thin during a presentation from Kimley-Horn consultant Eric Bosman, who was proposing the board undertake its fourth master plan for the district.
“To Bob (Voyles’) comment earlier about plan, plan, plan — here we go, we're planning again,” said board member Connie Engel. “Do we not have enough stuff that we've already said? Looks good, go forward and work on what direction you've already got. Do we need to do that again?”
For the CID, their keynote transit project is the Cumberland Sweep, a looping path network that aims to connect the district with bike and walking paths, new bridges, and a self-driving electric shuttle.
Cobb and its neighboring counties, meanwhile, are eyeing a major transit component to the forthcoming I-285 express lanes which are expected to stretch across the perimeter’s northern half. Cumberland is lobbying to have one or more of the access points.
Key to the I-285 project is a new and improved bus transfer station in Cumberland with easy access to the express lanes. The county’s department of transportation inked a $370,000 contract this month to determine where it could be built. The slow pace of that project appeared to rankle the CID members.
“We don't have a landing spot for this transit. We have been talking about this for a long time,” said board member Bob Voyles.
Mike Plant, head of the Braves Development Company, concurred.
“I have to come here and have patience, which is difficult. I’m not 30 anymore … What you're hearing from all of us is, we have to start looking forward. Otherwise, we're just coming back here every year, and we're just maybe moving the needle a little bit," he said.
Voyles argued that with the Cobb Galleria eyeing a massive redevelopment of the Galleria Specialty Shops, and Cumberland Mall building a mixed-use complex on its parking grounds, the hour is nigh to get moving.
“These guys are making a huge investment in the market, the Braves have made a huge investment in the market … the time is now to kind of start really putting the hammer down, and I'm a little disappointed that we don't have more county representation,” he said.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who represents the area, was not at the meeting and declined to comment on the discussion without being present.
John Shern, the CID’s longtime chairman, worried the county might decide to go with the most cost-effective site for the bus station and not necessarily the most useful.
“I want to know, what is the metric of success?” Shern said (Bosman deferred to the county on that point).
“I’m afraid it’s price … and it’s reasonable for that to be their metric of success … but I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think it’s enough," he added.
CID Executive Director Kim Menefee said that, as always, the issue is funding. The Sweep alone, Bosman estimates, will cost around $100 million between engineering and construction.
“It does feel like we're chipping away, $1 million, $2 million at a time,” Menefee offered. “… It is challenging when you look at these big projects, that we feel like we're not getting there fast enough, but this is one of the biggest projects that the CID’s tackled.”
One potential source of funding for these projects could be a sales tax increase to fund transit improvements across the county. The measure has been kicked around for years, but Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and a majority of the Board of Commissioners have expressed support for putting a referendum on the ballot in 2024.
