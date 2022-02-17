Serving anyone in the community who is homeless or in financial distress, First Baptist Church Marietta welcomed scores of guests Sunday night for a big game dinner as the Super Bowl played on a large screen.

Church member Hap Smith said when they began the outreach program in 1988, they called it the "Souper Bowl," as they served soup and sandwiches.

“I remember taking my teenagers from my Sunday School class for a walk along the railroad tracks way out into the woods to find the homeless encampments," he said. "We found about 10 men living there, and we invited them all to dinner. It was a wide-eyed experience for our kids. And it has opened the eyes of many who might have come from a more sheltered life."

After that first year, Smith said they decided the people deserved better. 

"For a few years we grilled steaks, and now it’s grown so big we do grilled chicken, providing full dinners for hundreds of guests served with love and conversation," he said.  

The event is now well-known throughout the homeless community. One couple walked five hours from Smyrna to arrive for the dinner. Church members drove them back to where they live afterward. 

More than a soup kitchen, church members seat guests at decorated tables, with volunteers from the student ministry as servers.

“It has evolved to how we serve our community now, and we are so blessed to be able to help any way we can. Every guest who walks in is provided with a gift card from local stores as well,” he said.

Smith said one man came by earlier in the day and asked if he could take a shower because he hadn't had one in months. 

"If he came to dinner without one he’d probably need to sit by himself at dinner. We have shower facilities here, and after he showered, we provided him with a fresh outfit from our collection of donated clothing and shoes. He said he felt like a million dollars.”

Many of the guests replace their old clothes with clothing they've selected from the church' large supply of clean, donated clothing. 

“That’s what it’s all about, showing Christlike love to those around us who might not have as much,” said Kamryn Kauffman, a student at Mt. Paran Christian School and member of the church’s student ministry. The night’s dinner was her first time as a volunteer server. “We get to bring joy to their day,” she said.

