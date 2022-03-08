(Left to right) Harold Bach of Atlas Technical Consultants; Clara Irwin Traver, a descendant of Thomas Beverly Irwin who founded the original Union Chapel; Susan Smith, treasurer of Friends of Nesbitt Union Chapel; and Jordan Wood, senior project manager at Cobb County PARKS in front of the ghost frame of Union Chapel and the original bell that was hung Monday.
The original bell that hung above Nesbitt Union chapel in the 1800's before the chapel deteriorated and the bell was taken down. The bell was hung over a ghost frame and the ruins of the chapel Monday.
(Left to right) Harold Bach of Atlas Technical Consultants; Clara Irwin Traver, a descendant of Thomas Beverly Irwin who founded the original Union Chapel; Susan Smith, treasurer of Friends of Nesbitt Union Chapel; and Jordan Wood, senior project manager at Cobb County PARKS in front of the ghost frame of Union Chapel and the original bell that was hung Monday.
Zach Edmondson
Lichtey Commercial Construction works on the ghost frame of Nesbitt Union Chapel before the original bell is hung above it Monday.
Zach Edmondson
The original bell that hung above Nesbitt Union chapel in the 1800's before the chapel deteriorated and the bell was taken down. The bell was hung over a ghost frame and the ruins of the chapel Monday.
Zach Edmondson
John Nemec (right), the vice president of United Hardware, and a construction worker prepare the original Nesbitt Union Chapel bell to be hung over a ghost frame and the ruins of the chapel Monday.
Zach Edmondson
United Hardware workers hang the original Nesbitt Union Chapel bell over a ghost frame and the ruins of the chapel Monday.
After decades of silence, the Nesbitt Union Chapel church bell is ringing once again.
Clara Irwin Traver, a descendant of Thomas Beverly Irwin who founded the original Union Chapel, was at the ruins Monday, thrilled to watch crews rehang the bell that is believed to have been forged in the mid-19th century.
“It's absolutely incredible,” she said of the church site on Powder Springs Road in Marietta. “I can't believe it. I have never even thought about doing this, but it is truly a gift from God.”
Traver's ancestors, led by Irwin, worked with the Nesbitt family to build what would become known as the Nesbitt Union Chapel in the 1800s.
There are no descendants of the Nesbitt Family alive today, according to Susan Smith, treasurer of Friends of Nesbitt Union Chapel, a Cobb task force created to preserve the chapel ruins.
According to Traver, the bell was likely made around the time the Civil War was going on.
The chapel was founded to be a place of worship for any and every Christian, regardless of denomination, according to Smith.
There were rotating services held at the chapel by Baptist, Methodist, Episcopal and Presbyterian parishioners.
The chapel was officially endowed in 1886, but many believe it operated years before due to documentation of a fire that occurred there, according to Jordan Wood, senior project manager at Cobb PARKS.
By the 1940s, the chapel had deteriorated significantly, the bell was taken down and only a single chapel wall remained.
According to Wood, the 2016 SPLOST budget allocated $260,000 to stabilize the single wall of the chapel that remains and to assemble a metallic frame of what the chapel once looked like, replicating its gothic-style arched windows, around the ruins.
Cobb PARKS worked with Lichtey Commercial Construction to build the metallic ghost frame and stabilize the wall and United Hardware to reinstall the bell.
“The intent for this project is to make the chapel open and publicly available for the citizens of Cobb County, so they can visit the site,” Wood said. “Then, with some of the remaining funds that we have available, we'll install some educational signage, so citizens can learn about the historic significance of this property."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.