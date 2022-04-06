Chromebook laptops with built-in cellular Wi-Fi service are now available to rent for up to three weeks from the 15 branches within the Cobb County Public Library system.
The laptops, available for residents age 17 and up with a Cobb library card, are intended to assist individuals and families without devices or reliable broadband network service. The library hopes “the Chromebook kits will provide internet access for meeting their education, job search, workforce development, healthcare and other critical needs,” according to a Monday press release.
Terri Trest, division director of branch services for Cobb County Public Library, said she anticipated a waiting list for the 150 Chromebooks the system has and cited the numerous uses it could have for Cobb residents.
“More employers are conducting virtual interviews, so it might be a situation where someone without the technology could check out a Chromebook and engage with a potential employer or do some job hunting and complete your applications online,” Trest told the MDJ. “Or perhaps, you need to take a test to get into a school program such as SAT or GED. Honestly, the possibilities are pretty limitless.”
Trest said the success of the library’s hot spot distribution program in recent years was part of the impetus for getting laptop distribution off the ground.
“We knew that our customers were interested in the hot spots, and they have been incredibly popular,” Trest said. “So really, the next step then was to try and find something that would be easy to use, that we could circulate to our customers that would serve the need for those who maybe couldn’t afford devices or needed them for a temporary goal.”
Based on a review of census reports and other data sources, Cobb library officials said they believe about 4% of Cobb households, or 25,000 people — a "conservative estimate" — lack broadband access, according to the county.
“Our Chromebook rollout is an opportunity to amplify the role Cobb libraries play as a community partner in bridging the broadband access gap many of our neighbors are experiencing in the county,” Shelley Zhang, division director of technical operations, said in the release.
Funding for the Chromebook kits with T-Mobile service comes from the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund program, which will provide more than $7 billion in grants to public libraries and schools authorized by Congress as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
For information on Cobb County Public Library services and resources, visit cobbcat.org.
