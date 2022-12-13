MARIETTA — Like Santa's sleigh minus the reindeer, a CobbLinc bus laden with presents is traveling around Cobb County this week collecting Christmas gifts for local kids whose families can't afford presents.
The "Stuff-A-Bus" toy drive, which kicked off on Tuesday, is a partnership between the Cobb County Department of Transportation, CobbLinc and Cobb Christmas Inc., a volunteer-run nonprofit whose sole purpose is providing toys to kids at Christmastime.
Toys can be donated at any location on the bus's itinerary, which runs through Dec. 15. Locations include Wellstar Health Park Acworth, the Kennesaw State University campus, and Laseter's Tavern in Vinings.
Martha Logan has volunteered with Cobb Christmas for 25 years and is on the organization's board. She said people often think of Cobb as being a wealthy county.
"But there's a lot of poverty in Cobb County. There's a lot of people who really need this, and I think we forget about that when we get real comfortable," Logan said.
Cobb Christmas gives at least three toys to each child, which are distributed at Marietta's Center for Family Resources in large black bags so parents can keep the toys hidden until Christmas.
"Keeping dignity for the families is really important," Logan said.
According to Cobb Christmas, last year's drive provided toys to roughly 1,000 children.
Traton Homes, a Marietta-based homebuilder, was the first stop on the bus route Tuesday morning. Chris Poston, the company's chief operating officer, said Traton Homes raised nearly $26,000 for Stuff-A-Bus this year. Traton Homes' employees, including Poston, went shopping for gifts with the money.
Poston said Traton homes has participated in the Stuff-A-Bus drive for at least the past 10 years. Usually when they buy the toys, they start by filling a cart with toys under $5, then another with toys under $10. This year he said the company had to start at a $12 minimum.
"There aren't a lot of five-dollar toys anymore with inflation," Poston said.
The full schedule for Stuff-A-Bus bus can be found at cobbchristmas.net/stuff-a-bus. New, unopened toys may also be dropped off at the Cobb Christmas distribution site, IAM Lodge 709, 1032 South Marietta Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday.
