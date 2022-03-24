Chopt Creative Salad Company, a fast-casual restaurant chain that makes salads the "main event," is opening a location in east Cobb this fall.
The new restaurant will be at 4250 Roswell Road, at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads and near the Avenue East Cobb shopping center.
Co-founder Colin McCabe said the restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating for approximately 50 customers when it opens later this year, around October or November.
Founded by New Yorkers McCabe and Tony Shure in 2001, the restaurant was meant to give people who wanted to make a meal out of salad a quality option.
“We were just out of college, and we had seen people specializing in certain foods, but nobody had taken the salad and elevated it,” he said. “This was back when the salad was considered a side dish and not the main event. So, we opened in 2001, celebrating the salad.”
The new salad restaurant will feature over 60 ingredients and 17 dressings. Customers can order the same way people order at Subway, moving down the line and picking out desired ingredients. Delivery, in-store pickup and curbside pickup options are available via the Chopt smartphone app.
“It's a very customizable experience, which is really important for us,” McCabe said. “We know that people have different diets and different tastes. We want people to go in and be able to customize their food … you know, we encourage people to think about our food that way.”
Besides salad, customers can order wraps, sandwiches, bowls, soups and kids' menu items. Chopt also offers a range of beverages, including tea, lemonade, water and sparkling water.
McCabe thinks customers will find the east Cobb Chop very inviting.
“In (Marietta), in particular, we have a great corner location with a very large, heated outdoor patio that will be open year-round,” he said. “So, you know, given the nature of east Cobb and the way we see people eat in east Cobb, we think we built a restaurant that will be more comfortable with more seating, so people can actually spend time there.”
