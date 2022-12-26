The image posted on Saturday, Dec. 24, to the Cobb County Facebook page along with the message: "The Nat'l Weather Service has extended the Wind Chill Advisory until 1 pm on Sunday, Christmas Day. Gusty winds will keep wind chills dangerously cold."
The National Weather Service's windchill forecast for Georgia on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022.
National Weather Service, Atlanta
Cold, windy weather is forecast to continue early this week before a warming trend begins, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS station in Peachtree City extended the wind chill advisory through the afternoon on Christmas Day, and released a hazardous weather outlook which predicts more chilly weather.
"Abnormally cold temperatures will continue through Monday," reads the outlook, released by the National Weather Service.
According to Cobb County, the MUST Hope House on Bells Ferry Road is open as a warming shelter to help people escape the freezing weather.
The Georgia Power' outage map registered six power outages in Cobb County on Saturday afternoon, with 42 customers affected.
Much of the continental United States has felt the chill of Winter Storm Elliot as it has moved across the county causing dangerous conditions. On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, allowing state parks to open warming shelters to help deal with the effects of wind chill and potential power outages.
As the week progress, temperatures will climb with highs reaching the 60s by New Year's weekend.
