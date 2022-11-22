Any number of words can describe Dr. Avril Beckford’s approach to pediatrics over a career spanning four decades, but for many of her patients’ families, one does the trick: personal.
In the case of Andrew and Tara Deutscher, a pediatric diabetes diagnosis was made personal through Beckford's care.
When their son, Gavin, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 22 months old in 2009, the Deutschers found out from Beckford that the doctor's two sons, Justin and Derek, also had Type 1 diabetes.
“That was very shocking, I didn’t know that, and that obviously made me feel even more close to her and connected to her, and when I went in after he was diagnosed … She just hugged me,” Tara Deutscher said. “She just said, ‘How are you doing, mom?’ and I said, ‘Uh, I’m OK,’ and she just looked at me and she said, ‘No you’re not, but you will be.’”
Beckford began working at Wellstar in 1990 and retired at the end of October. In 1993, she started the Wellstar Pediatric & Adolescent Center, a practice now spread across Cobb County, and rose in the ranks to become the health system’s chief pediatric officer.
“It’s a joy,” Beckford said of her job. “I’ve never truly worked a day in my life, no matter how many hours I’m there. I feel like every day, my goal and my prayer is to want to contribute more than I receive, but the joy that comes back is just so enormous.”
She considered it an honor for parents to trust her with their children, and the way she described her approach to pediatrics echoes the praise of her patients’ families. From newborn babies to 21-year-olds, Beckford always sought to provide the best, most compassionate care possible.
Beckford said her work was made possible by a team of fellow pediatricians, nurses and other staff who, like her, were committed to a philosophy that may sound simple, but that was always crucial in her career.
“Our commitment is to treat every single child, every time, as if they were our very own child, and as if they were the only patient that we ever had to take care of,” she said.
‘The perfect pediatrician’
When the Deutschers moved from New York to metro Atlanta with their son, Jake, in April 2007, the search for a new pediatrician brought them to Beckford. She has been Jake’s pediatrician since they made the move, when he was two years old.
“She’s just one of my favorite people on the planet,” Tara Deutscher said. “I felt like we kind of won the lottery of finding the perfect pediatrician.”
Deutscher said she thinks it’s rare to find someone, like Beckford, who truly loves the work she does and devotes herself to it with grace and joy.
Originally from South Africa, Beckford graduated from the University of Cape Town. Before settling in Cobb, she completed her residency at Penn State’s Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Beckford said she took pride in having been with Wellstar for more than 30 years, largely because of the growth she has seen among those following in her footsteps.
“I’ve enjoyed now moving into the role of mentor, and humbly just trying to be the wind underneath their wings, because they are such a wonderful generation of doctors and nurses who are so committed to what they’re doing,” she said.
Beckford said she was glad to be part of a system like Wellstar that was is “forward-thinking.”
“We are really listening to the voice of the parents, the voice of the patient, and trying to meet that family when they want us, wherever they want us and how they want us, so we’ve really moved into the realm of 24/7 care,” Beckford said.
Alexandra Mangel's 11-month-old son, Leo, was one of Beckford’s last patients.
“I feel like every time we’ve been in to see Dr. Beckford and especially being a first time parent and having a bunch of questions, some of which probably seem so silly or insignificant, she never makes you feel that’s the case,” Mangel said.
A family affair
Beckford's husband, Dr. Lawrence Rowley, is a retired Wellstar obstetrician and gynecologist, and Beckford took pride in the fact that, together, she and her husband cared for the same families throughout their careers.
It was Beckford's commitment to families and their well-being from birth onward that led so many to her in the first place.
“She always takes the time to answer every question, to hear how things are going, to ask personal questions about how your family’s doing,” Mangel said.
For Mangel, her niece had been Beckford’s patient, and after one visit, sticking with Beckford was a no-brainer.
For Abby Mateer, there was already a family connection: her mother and Beckford were friends. However, it was the glowing reviews of Beckford she heard that led Mateer to the veteran doctor.
At a “pre-appointment” of sorts, before the birth of her first child, William, Mateer and her husband visited Beckford at her office and felt an immediate sense of ease. Beckford asked what they looked forward to and what they were nervous about, a level of investment Mateer said she had not experienced with other doctors.
That investment, Mateer said, is in not only the children but their families. For Beckford, she said, the health of the family unit is always a consideration.
“When there would be hard times with illness with our son, she also would touch base on, ‘Hey, how are y’all doing as parents?’ and ‘How are y’all as a family doing?’” Mateer said.
The personal connection between the Deutschers and Beckford extended further when Beckford agreed to write the foreword for Andrew Deutscher's book about Type 1 diabetes, "Typecast." Beckford's personal account of the tragedy of losing her son, Justin, and of the strength of patients with Type 1 diabetes, epitomizes the person she is, Tara Deutscher said.
“She’s just a very beautiful, beautiful person, very open and strong, her strength is just incredible," Deutscher said.
Beckford is helping transition the new pediatric leadership until Jan. 9. Then, she and her husband will soon move to Sonoma, California to be closer to their son, Derek. She has no worries that the doctors she has led will be prepared to take the reins upon her retirement.
"I know that Wellstar's going to go to a whole new level under their leadership, because they're ready, they're more than ready, they're amazing," Beckford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.