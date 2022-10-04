MARIETTA — Cobb County opened a new door Tuesday to veterans ready to reenter the workforce after their service.
With the snip of a ribbon, Chattahoochee Technical College’s Marietta campus christened the Superior Plumbing Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center, billed as a career and vocational training hub for former service members.
The center will offer courses and certifications in everything from skilled trades like HVAC, welding, and electrical work, to warehouse logistics and IT. Cobb’s is the second such program in the state, the first being in Warner Robins.
Housed in an old campus building, the General Assembly earmarked $2.25 million for the renovation, while Superior Plumbing President Jay Cunningham donated $500,000.
Cunningham, who grew up in a military family, told the audience the first place his family landed when they came to Georgia was a trailer just behind where the VECTR Center now sits. His hope was that the center would serve as a lasting monument to both of his parents — his father an Army man, his mother a nurse — who were in attendance Tuesday.
“The fact that what's going to be provided here, the education and training that comes through this — the effect ripples through the generations to the kids, to the grandkids,” Cunningham said. “The generations that are going to be affected by this, it became very apparent to me how big this was, from that perspective for the veterans.”
Inside, visitors will be greeted by a gleaming lounge named after Jay Cunningham’s father, Jim Cunningham. The building features classrooms, a computer lab, and other spaces where students can workshop their resumes, meet with recruiters, and conduct job interviews.
Chattahoochee Tech President Ron Newcomb said private and public support for the VECTR Center illustrated Cobb’s embrace of its military community.
“Whether you know it or not, it matters in a big way,” Newcomb said. “…They see the community support. They feel it, it makes them feel good, as it should, to have the community recognize their importance.”
For their part, Cobb’s many lawmakers in attendance (past and present) were duly recognized by Newcomb and others for their assistance. The keynote speaker was House Speaker David Ralston who Newcomb joked could “speak on whatever topics he wants to speak on, for whatever length he wants.”
Ralston said the center would be a win for veterans and Georgia businesses.
“My colleagues in the General Assembly and I … take seriously the state’s responsibility to help active-duty military and veterans. They have, at one time or another, volunteered to stand in the breach, to serve our nation, and defend freedom at home and abroad,” he said.
“While we can never repay them for their service and sacrifice, we can ensure they have every opportunity for success when they enter the civilian workforce,” Ralston added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.