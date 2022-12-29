Sheltering Grace Ministry, a nonprofit which provides services to pregnant mothers experiencing homelessness, is relocating its headquarters to Cobb County.
The group announced this week it has sold its East Point location and will soon welcome clients to a new office on Franklin Gateway. An open house for the office is scheduled for next month.
In operation for the last 16 years, Sheltering Grace Ministry says its aim is to provide shelter and support for homeless pregnant women, including life skills training to help women emerge from poverty.
“Our program not only strives to relieve a crisis situation, but also to make a fundamental change in a woman’s life and future,” its website says.
The organization is currently in the process of obtaining a new property where it can build a series of small homes to house expecting mothers, per a news release. Currently, Sheltering Grace Ministry has six staff and board members along with a team of volunteers.
The open house at the new Marietta location will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. on January 16, at 1180 Franklin Gateway, Suite 100, near Delk Road.
"We are looking to build momentum and support around our mission, and are seeking partnerships with local individuals, businesses, and churches to help us break the cycle of homelessness for expecting mothers in our county,” said Executive Director Ralph Bell. “If you or someone you know may be interested in coming alongside our mission, we look forward to meeting with you at our office.”
