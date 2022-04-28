KENNESAW — For the second year, the Center for Family Resources will auction off small houses in its “Parade of Playhouses” fundraiser.
The Cobb-based organization, focused on reducing childhood poverty and enabling families to escape the cycle of poverty, has partnered with design and construction teams to auction off seven unique children’s playhouses. Proceeds from the auction will go to the organization and its causes.
The playhouses are on display at Town Center Mall through Saturday, and will be voted on for a Judge’s Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award on Saturday.
The organization had to cancel its annual gala in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, with new variants of the coronavirus making large gatherings risky, the Center for Family Resources organized its first annual playhouse auction in lieu of the gala. Thanks to the success of the inaugural auction, the organization will do it again this year in conjunction with its Step Right Up Gala at the Atlanta Marriott in Cumberland.
Two plus years of the pandemic has exacerbated the lack of affordable housing in Cobb, according to CEO Melanie Kagan, leading the center to triple its financial assistance to those in need.
“Over the last two years, we’ve provided more than $9 million in financial assistance or direct, I should say direct assistance to clients in the area, either through rental assistance or other housing assistance and food,” Kagan said.
In Cobb, Kagan said a big issue is housing instability rather than homelessness.
“What we see here in Cobb County is more families that do a lot of couch surfing. They stay in cars sometimes. Or they, you know, stay with friends or relatives. We’ve also got a pretty high population of families that are currently in extended-stay motels,” she said, "so that’s kind of where we try to focus, is getting some of the families out of that situation... it’s a bigger problem out here than people think.”
One of the unique playhouse designs this year, the “DeCastle Adventure,” was designed by Mike Butler and Chip Vinson of DeNyse Companies in Douglasville. The house is made with an architectural foam base with a hard coat exterior to withstand weather and has a starting bid of $2,500.
There’s also “Wish Upon a Star,” a space-themed fort built by the W.S. Nielsen Company of Forsyth County, which has a starting bid of $1,500.
This year, Kagan said the fundraising goal for the gala and playhouses is $300,000.
Going forward, Kagan said she hopes the fundraiser is here to stay.
“We’d like for it to continue. It’s been pretty popular. The companies who participated enjoyed it. There’s a lot of ways that these houses can help,” Kagan said.
