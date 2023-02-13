EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Tim Houston, a member of the Acworth Board of Aldermen.
To Tim Houston, the only Black member of Acworth's five-member Board of Aldermen, Black History Month is an opportunity to reflect on Black Americans' contributions to the U.S., especially those that have been overlooked.
Asked how he will celebrate, Houston did not hesitate.
"I celebrate it 365 (days a year)," Houston said. "Our city is doing, on the website, featuring different stories about people locally, in our community."
Houston was the featured speaker at Acworth's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program, and he said it is important for Acworth's young Black people to be able to "recognize someone that...looks like them, that has made great contributions, and know that there's a lot of opportunities out there for them."
He added that recognition of their forebears' successes in the past can encourage the younger generation to also aspire to greatness.
"When they get to hear about the history and the progress that we've made, and get to see the things that their ancestors have done, hopefully that inspires them and carries them to continue on doing the same thing," Houston said.
