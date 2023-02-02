EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they will celebrate and what the month means to them. Today we feature Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions Line of Business at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.
Lockheed Martin executive Rod McLean leads the company’s Marietta plant, which employs nearly 5,000 people and is the county’s sixth-largest employer. The plant’s flagship program is manufacturing the C-130J Super Hercules, a tactical airlifter.
For McLean, Black History Month is a time to reflect on, learn and recognize the contributions of African Americans.
"It’s inspiring and motivational to read and hear the stories of those that have succeeded and made positive contributions to society and humanity despite the challenge, struggle, and obstacles they endured,” he said.
McLean pointed out that Marietta’s Lockheed plant played a significant role in desegregating the workforce, as outlined in Randall Patton's book “Lockheed, Atlanta, and the Struggle for Racial Integration.”
In 1961, McLean said, Lockheed’s Marietta leadership signed the plan for progress and agreed to provide equal employment to all employees to support the design and manufacture of the C-141 aircraft.
“This decision made an enduring impact not only on the economic conditions of our employees and community, but also was a huge catalyst to demonstrate the value and importance of all people working together in one accord. There is power in unity,” he said.
Every year, McLean looks forward to attending the Black Engineer of the Year conference. In professional development seminars, he enjoys networking with industry peers, and at a career fair, he mentors students and younger employees.
“During the awards gala, it’s humbling to hear the stories of modern day trailblazers who have made significant contributions to their companies and communities. Through their stories I realize we’ve come a long way, but there is still much work to be done. We all have a role in realizing Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream,” McLean said.
