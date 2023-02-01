EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they will celebrate and what the month means to them. Today we feature Marco Holland, principal of Marietta High School.
For Holland, the leader of Marietta's only high school, Black History Month is about recognizing the contributions African Americans have made to Marietta, especially around Lemon Street, and the road to integration that was paved by those leaders, many of whom attend MHS.
"We live in such a community where we embrace equity, we acknowledge our story in terms of our journey to get to a place of equality," Holland said.
More personally for Holland, Black History Month is about recognizing Black Americans' pursuit of the American dream and the struggles they endured in that pursuit.
"I always look at the bigger picture of, how does my Blackness equate to me being American, and how do I do my part to contributing to our success collectively and acknowledging that we've had people of color make a significant contribution to everything that we do as Americans," Holland said.
Holland has plans to spend the month remembering the contributions of individuals who made a significant impact on the Black community in the U.S.
At Marietta High School, Holland said there is a whole slate of events and activities planned to celebrate Black History Month, including a door decoration contest to showcase prominent African-American leaders, as well as an evening program on one night of the month with the theme "Black is more than a color, it's a culture."
