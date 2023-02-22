EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger.
For Makia Meztger, this Black History Month coincides with the beginning months of her term as Cobb County's first Black solicitor general.
"Obviously, we're celebrating not just the successes and the triumphs, but also the struggle," she said.
Metzger won the race for Cobb solicitor general in November with 160,095 votes, or 52.3%, over Republican Courtney Brubaker's 145,881 votes.
Her unique position as one of Cobb's most influential law enforcement officials who also happens to be a Black woman circles back to her prioritizing diversity on the campaign trail.
Black History Month is also a reminder for Metzger to take pride in overcoming barriers and ultimately succeeding in what you work toward, as she has demonstrated to herself in becoming a leader in Cobb.
Metzger said her office has a Black history theme, offering different books for guests to engage with Black history.
This month, that passion and joy for reading has extended outside of her office. Metzger is proud to have visited three different Cobb schools – Powder Springs, Sope Creek and Bryant elementary schools – and read "Hidden Figures" to the students there.
The children's book, adapted from a nonfiction book of the same name, is about Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Christine Darden, four African-American women who worked as mathematicians during the space race between the 1930s and 1960s.
For Metzger, it was inspiring to see so many young girls raising their hands to say they love science and math, something that indicated to her that the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs in the county are helping a broad cross-section of students.
"It was so amazing just engaging these kids and seeing how well-behaved they were, and curious," Metzger said. "Even though I'm a prosecutor, my passion is kids."
Metzger's experience in the Cobb schools community this Black History Month has her even more intent on positively impacting the community beyond the courtroom.
Along with the success of this month for Metzger in connecting with students, she noted that being a Black woman means understanding Black history as something too personal to contain to one month.
"I don't celebrate Black History Month just in the month of February," Metzger said. "This is...who I am, it's my life."
