EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature M. Carlyle Kent, who represents Ward 5 on the Marietta City Council.
For M. Carlyle Kent, Black History Month is a time of reflection. During the month of February, he’s reflected on Martin Luther King Jr., and Hugh Grogan, Marietta’s first Black councilman.
“The way I view Black history, I try to celebrate throughout the year … But I also reflect back on Dr. (Martin Luther) King, and lately, Hugh Grogan,” Kent said. “… My father who came before me … What would they think of the state of the union or the state of the city today? I think Dr. King would be impressed with some things and disappointed in others.”
Kent believes King would be impressed that the U.S. elected its first Black president in 2008, but also disappointed with “how the country has become so divided.”
Kent’s father William Kent, was the first African American elected official — a councilman, then mayor — in South Boston, Virginia, where Kent grew up.
“I have a list of his accomplishments when he served on my wall, and they're just a challenge to make an impact in the community I live,” Kent said.
The city of Marietta has come a long way, Kent said — there are now three Black council members. There’s still more work to do, he said.
“But the east side of the city and the west side are still kind of divided, and it's obvious to me that more money is spent on the west side of the city than the east side. … Those are the kind of things that I reflect on. And, am I doing all that I can do to represent, to make sure that we are making a positive impact on the community?”
To recognize Black History Month, Kent said he used to take his children to historic Black landmarks. Now, he participates in local events.
This month, he committed to mentoring a young Black student who attends Marietta City Schools’ alternative school at the Woods/Wilkins complex.
He also praised an ongoing, joint effort between Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta History Center to memorialize the most storied homes of the city’s Black families in the Baptist Town, Louisville, and Fort Hill neighborhoods, among others.
“I always believe that if you don't know your history, you’re subject to repeat it…. We don't want to go back, so I'm a firm believer of recognizing those that came before me,” Kent said.
