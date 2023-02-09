EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown.
Judge Brown and Judge Kellie Hill were the first two Black people elected to the Cobb Superior Court bench in 2020.
"Black History Month is a time collectively that we as a nation observe the significant contributions and achievements African Americans have given to our own beloved country and to the world," Brown said.
The judge also said the month is a time for personal reflection, and to recognize ancestors "whose sacrifices have opened doors of opportunity."
Said Brown, "Since I am a part of that history by being the first African American Superior Court Judge along with The Honorable Kellie S. Hill, it is also a time of servanthood to my community."
Brown plans to be involved in a number of community events to mark the occasion.
"This year I will be attending several of the County Black History Programs, speaking at various churches and attending a few Civic Organizations Meetings," Brown said. "I sponsor a yearly Art Competition with the Marietta High School Art Department. This year our theme is 'Black is more than a color, it’s a culture' and we will be awarding our prizes at their Black History Month Celebration at the end of the month."
She also will be helping with the Kennesaw Teen Academy's 5th Annual Black History bowl this coming Saturday.
"In our own home," she added, "we celebrate black excellence everyday."
