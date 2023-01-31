EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they will celebrate and what the month means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Manager Jackie McMorris.
For McMorris, the top staffer in the Cobb County government, Black History Month is about living a life of service every day.
“I think Black history includes all of our history, I really do,” she said. “I think that we are all one people.”
McMorris plans to celebrate the month by learning more about her own ancestry, so that she can share that knowledge with others.
She has already started celebrating the month by moderating a Black History Bowl this past Saturday with high school students from Cobb and Douglas counties.
“It was very interesting to call off all these things, and they had to guess with the buzzer, and that kind of thing, who said that or who invented that,” McMorris said.
The county manager also likes to pass along her knowledge to the next generation.
“I always read something to my grandchildren about Black history, even on Facetime, so that they also know something about someone of our ancestry,” she said.
The goal for society, she said, is about everyone viewing each other as equals, no matter their background or identity.
“Honestly, more important than anything, I would like for us to get to a point where we see people as people and appreciate our differences, and I just happen to be of a different hue than someone else,” she said.
