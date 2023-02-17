EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Pebblebrook High School Principal Dana Giles.
For Principal Dana Giles, or “Dr. G” to her students, Black History Month is a time for all people to celebrate the accomplishments of Black Americans.
“It’s not just about the civil rights movement,” Giles said. “(There’s) a lot of focus on bringing up those champions of the civil rights movement, but it's more than that, it's about how Blacks have influenced the forward progression of life for all people.”
Giles recognizes the month in a number of ways, in both her professional and personal life.
Pebblebrook is 51% Black, Giles said, so it’s “important that we take the time to show positive images and tell stories to our students.”
Throughout the month of February, Pebblebrook highlights Black leaders on the morning announcements. They include figures from history, but also people who are still living.
“We really try to hone in on current heroes. These are people … maybe in multimedia, in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). We highlight people in the Mableton community, who they may not have realized have made great contributions to Black history,” she said.
The Cobb County Center for Performing Arts, an arts magnet school housed within Pebblebrook, also does an annual Black history program. This year the show was entitled “Bridges: Creating Connections Through the Arts.” It featured vocal and dance performances and was attended by hundreds, Giles said.
The school also does a door decorating contest, where students decorate doors of classrooms to recognize Black History Month.
In her personal life, Giles likes to read up on Black people who are making history, especially those who are from Georgia and Cobb County. Giles also attends events with her children to recognize the month.
At her church, Gathering of Champions Church in Marietta, Giles and the other members sing hymns and spirituals that typify Black religious history.
“It’s great to kind of revisit those songs and kind of reminisce, not only on those songs, but the journey and the current conditions in which those songs were written, and also sung,” she said.
