EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.
Craig Owens, Cobb County's first Black sheriff, said Black History Month should be focused on educating children, especially Black youth.
"For some reason, I don't think it's been told or been talked about as much as it should, and now some of our younger African-American kids don't have an understanding of what came before them and the trials and tribulations we went through," Owens said.
One of those trials, Owens said, included being one of only seven Black deputies when he joined the Cobb Police Department in 1989. Tribulations, he added, included the Ku Klux Klan rallies that were happening in Kennesaw on Saturday mornings at that time.
Owens said Black History Month is a time for him and others to share with younger generations how they overcame those challenges. Owens wants to take advantage of every opportunity he's offered this month to speak to different groups about his path to becoming county sheriff.
"I think that's important, not only for the youth, but just for anybody, to understand a little bit of history, and know what some other person's plight is," Owens said.
He will continue sharing about how far Cobb has come since his arrival in '89, especially with his five grandchildren.
"It's extremely important my grandchildren know what their grandfather came from, and his family, and so they have an understanding what trials and tribulations I had," Owens said. "I want to let them know what their granddad did."
