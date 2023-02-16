EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson.
Carla Jackson said her home’s celebration of Black history isn’t limited to a single month out of the year.
“In the Jackson house, it’s Black history every day,” she said.
Indeed, Jackson herself is an emblem of Black history in Cobb, where she has lived since 1986, serving as its first Black tax commissioner when she was first elected in 2014. She first joined the office in 2003, and was named its chief deputy in 2012.
“It’s not just in February, but we do things — especially when the kids were younger — to make them aware of the contribution of Black people in general, but also within our family,” she said. “We routinely learn about all history and do public service … that is kind of in my DNA, and what we do and have done.”
Jackson said she’s been proud to see the public recognition and education of Black history grow over the years.
“I’m old enough to remember before there was Black History Month. And I definitely appreciate the official recognition because I do think that there’s a lot within our culture that should be recognized and celebrated, that previously had not been included in history that was taught when I was growing up,” she said.
“I think it’s important that contributions from all cultures are recognized. Being a Black person, I’m especially proud to see recognition of the contributions of my heritage,” Jackson added.
