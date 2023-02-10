EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Angela Orange, a member of the Marietta Board of Education.
"What a privilege it is," Angela Orange said of the opportunity to serve on the Marietta Board of Education as its only Black member.
Orange said she doesn't limit celebrating Black history to February.
"I celebrate Black History Month all throughout the year, because Black history is American history, and it's my history" Orange said.
Orange told the MDJ part of this month's celebration includes leading a recognition of Cobb chapters of historically Black fraternities and sororities and their contributions to the community at the board's meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
She added that Black History Month offers her the opportunity to recognize "heroes and sheroes" in her own family that don't get the recognition in broader histories of the African-American experience.
"It's a time for me to reflect on those very important figures in my own family and my own community because they were Black history makers to me," she said.
To honor those individuals, Orange tells stories to young people within her family and community – stories passed down to her, as well as those about her own interactions with Black history makers.
"I also lift up gratitude to them in my worship services, both public and private," she said.
Orange said the Bowers family, on her father's side, has been holding family reunions in Florida for over 100 years. She said connected to that are her efforts to keep track of her forebears in print.
"I have been making sure that I document those stories in personal albums that I'm creating for my family," Orange said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.