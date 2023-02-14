EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Al Thurman, mayor of Powder Springs.
Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman said Black History Month allows him to reflect on the growth of his city's Black community over the decades, as well as the inroads Black leaders have made in Cobb County's halls of power.
"It's very important that we acknowledge what we have contributed over time and over the years, certainly it's a time of celebration," Thurman said. "And if we don't remember what we've already gone through, sometimes we may end up going through the same thing over again."
Thurman said he kicked off the month with other leaders in Powder Springs with a town hall meeting looking at how the city can better attract a more diverse populace.
"For me, being Black and understanding how easily that can happen, when people either feel that they're not included or left out, it's important to celebrate people of all races and all cultures," Thurman said.
Thurman is not one to sugarcoat things, and that goes for his reflections on the past as well as his assessment of the current state of affairs for Black leaders in Cobb.
"I've been in this business for 20 years, and I've just really started to see real dividends from the work that I've put in," Thurman said. "More equity, more respect ... Some things are earned. Just because you hold a position don't mean people are going to give you the respect that you think you deserve."
He added that he thinks there is still progress to be made in amplifying more Black voices in Cobb.
"I do think Cobb County is changing, there are many Black leaders here now, but I still think there is a ways to go for us to be all on one accord, to be able to work together and get things done. I don't think we're there yet, but I think we're working towards it."
