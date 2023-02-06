EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown.
Brown, who was elected last year and is the newest member of the Cobb Superior Court bench, said the month is "an opportunity to highlight the important contributions of people and events in the history of the African Diaspora."
"It means that special emphasis is placed on the impact to our collective American history, by so many people of African descent. Leaders like Sojourner Truth, Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr., Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Dr. Mae Jemison, and the first Black judges elected to the Cobb County Superior Court, Judge Kellie S. Hill and Judge Angela Z. Brown, stand as testaments to the courage, determination, triumphs, and achievements of all Black people," Brown said.
In that spirit, Brown said she plans to continue her personal tradition of highlighting and profiling Black history makers on her social media channels. This year, she is spotlighting the history of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys (GABWA), of which she is a past president.
"Additionally, I will enjoy several cultural events, including attending the HBCU Battle of the Bands with my nieces and nephews, celebrating the founding of my sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and once again visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights," she added.
"As we celebrate Black History Month, it is my hope that we will go beyond the 'designated month for celebration,' and will continue to honor the contributions made by these leaders, and so many others," Brown said. "Black History Month is a time for us to celebrate those pioneers and trailblazers, who have created and changed history, inspire us to be better than we already are, and encourage each of us to lead, and forge ahead to create an even greater history."
