The community transmission of COVID-19 in Cobb County is seeing a steady decline, dropping from high, where it had been for several months, to medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cobb was averaging 177 cases per 100,000 as of Wednesday, down from a week ago, when it sat at 203 cases per 100,000.
The CDC determines a community's COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds.
Eight people in Cobb died from the virus since last week’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
8/31/22
Change
Cases
160,345
+803
Hospitalizations
5,159
+15
Deaths
1,768
+8
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
8/31/22
Change
Cases
2,213,523
+13,594
Hospitalizations
124,272
+826
Deaths
32,998
+130
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 218 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 59% of them unvaccinated. The system had 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 71% of them unvaccinated, and 8 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 75% of them unvaccinated.
