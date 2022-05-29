Staff and friends of the Humane Society of Cobb County officially celebrated the opening of its new 2,500-square-foot no-kill Waterman Street shelter last week, dedicated to the care and housing of cats and kittens.

The addition features a cage-less environment to reduce stress, four free-roam adult cat rooms, a free-roam kitten room, a bonding room, and suites dedicated to cats with special needs, explained Steve Imler, the society’s board chairman.

“Before the construction of our new shelter, animals under our care were housed under the 'fairground' roof — dogs, cats, exotics, special-needs animals, babies, seniors, and animals under medical isolation. Thanks to further generosity from animal lovers in our community, we have been able to expand,” Imler said. “Having the space and the equipment to segregate animals by type and need will improve the lives of all animals we shelter, now and in the future,” he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In