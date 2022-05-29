Humane Society of Cobb County celebrated the opening of its new 2,500-square-foot no-kill shelter for cats and kittens Tuesday. Pictured: Emma Brown a staff annual assistant, visits with adult cats in the new shelter
Staff and friends of the Humane Society of Cobb County officially celebrated the opening of its new 2,500-square-foot no-kill Waterman Street shelter last week, dedicated to the care and housing of cats and kittens.
The addition features a cage-less environment to reduce stress, four free-roam adult cat rooms, a free-roam kitten room, a bonding room, and suites dedicated to cats with special needs, explained Steve Imler, the society’s board chairman.
“Before the construction of our new shelter, animals under our care were housed under the 'fairground' roof — dogs, cats, exotics, special-needs animals, babies, seniors, and animals under medical isolation. Thanks to further generosity from animal lovers in our community, we have been able to expand,” Imler said. “Having the space and the equipment to segregate animals by type and need will improve the lives of all animals we shelter, now and in the future,” he said.
