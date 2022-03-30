The Dreamland Amusements returns to Kennesaw's Town Center mall Thursday.

The carnival ends Sunday, April 10, running every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival-goers can enjoy rides, attractions, carnival games and classic fair food, such as corndogs, funnel cakes and fried Oreos.

Town Center mall is at 400 Barrett Parkway, and the carnival is being held in the parking lot next to Macy’s.

(0) comments

