MARIETTA — The city laid out the welcome mat Wednesday for Capital City Bank, which broke ground on its newest location just steps from Marietta Square.
The Florida-based bank, chartered more than 125 years ago, will open an all-new bank and lending office this year across from the intersection of Roswell and Meeting streets.
“Everybody’s excited about the building — it looks like a big hole to me,” joked Capital City’s CEO Bill Smith as workers hammered away in the red clay pit behind him.
Once it opens later this year, the 6,000-square-foot facility will be divided into a banking center and a home loan office. Smith said about 40% of the lending team’s business comes from the “northern arc” of Atlanta, and the bank closed on over $1 billion in home loans last year.
“We are part of a community banking tradition that values relationships and focuses on making a difference,” said Capital City’s Ron King, himself a Marietta native. “This groundbreaking starts our ability to offer expanded banking services to our Cobb County neighbors, but our relationships with the community began long before today.”
Cobb Chamber leaders, Marietta and Cobb County officials, and business magnates were among the notables gathered in Wednesday’s picture-perfect weather.
Currently, Capital City employs around 65 people in its existing Cobb County locations and expects to add more at its new location, said Alex Koutozis of the bank’s loan division.
“We’re delighted,” Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said. “We know that Capital City home loans will help our real estate market. We have a lot of room to grow, and we appreciate you being a partner … You’ll do well, and we’ll embrace you, and can’t wait to see you walking around the Square.”
