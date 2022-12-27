While parts of Cobb received a light dusting of snow over the chilly Christmas weekend, it was the severe cold that caused issues. Plumbing trouble occurred throughout the county, for residents, governments, schools and businesses alike.
On Christmas Day, Cobb County reported that two of its senior centers and a library branch had pipes burst, resulting in water damage that could keep the three facilities closed through New Year's.
According to a press release, a sprinkler line burst at the Vinings Library, and while the county said books appeared undamaged, it added that "repairs to the building could take some time."
Meanwhile, pipes burst at both the West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center, and the county said both were "partially flooded." The county said both buildings will remain closed until repairs and clean-up are completed.
Numerous local businesses also had pipes burst as a result of frigid temperatures. Marietta Square Market was planning to open Monday at 11 a.m., but a burst pipe delayed the post-Christmas reopening to Tuesday.
Marietta Wine Market posted on Facebook on Christmas Day that a pipe had burst in its building, which also houses the Marietta Theater Company, so the store remained closed Sunday and reopened Monday.
Marietta City Schools were not spared water damage from burst pipes, with plumbing issues plaguing Sawyer Road and Hickory Hills elementary schools, as well as Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center.
The Cobb County School District did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether it had suffered any weather-related damage.
Jimmy Pace, maintenance director for the school system, praised his team for responding quickly to the burst pipes and containing the damage. He said crews were working at Sawyer Road from 3 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday to remove water from a classroom, hallway and the library.
Pace said a classroom at Hickory Hills received water damage from a burst pipe, and the Early Learning Center had a pipe burst in its cafeteria.
"Our maintenance and custodial crew is first rate," said Superintendent Grant Rivera. "They put their holiday aside to respond to broken water and sprinkler lines at two separate schools. There is never a good time for this to happen to anyone, especially the holidays, but I am thankful for their commitment to our students and staff."
David Cunningham, a spokesperson for Superior Plumbing, told the MDJ the company received more calls on Saturday alone than it did the entire week before Christmas Eve, with their call volume jumping by 880%.
"Probably by this weekend it'll start to calm down, but until then it's gonna be just very busy," Cunningham said.
