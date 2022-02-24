Almost two dozen Cobb County craft beverage makers will participate in the third annual Bubbles & Brews celebration next month.
The celebration, running throughout March at each featured establishment, will spotlight Cobb County's emerging craft beverage industry. Since Bubbles & Brews began in 2020, its purpose has been to shine a light on local small businesses and their importance to the community.
"We have seen these small businesses adapt, change, grow and make Cobb County a sweet spot for beverage enthusiasts," Holly Quinlan, President & CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism, said. "Not only are we highlighting these makers during March, but also recognizing the role that they play as a year-round tourism asset in our community."
The breweries, distilleries, meaderies, and wineries will host events featuring unique beverages and different activities and giveaways associated with the celebration.
A new addition to the event this year, the free, digital "BrewPass," will guide visitors to each participating beverage maker, where they can collect digital stamps and receive prizes. Attendees will also have the option to get a physical version of the pass in person at participating locations.
Beverage makers participating in Bubbles & Brews are:
ASW Distillery (Cumberland)
Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery (Marietta)
Broken Anchor Winery (Acworth)
Burnt Hickory Brewery (Kennesaw)
Dry County Brewing Company (Kennesaw)
Glover Park Brewery (Marietta)
Horned Owl Brewing (Kennesaw)
Ironmonger Brewing Company (Marietta)
Lazy Guy Distillery (Kennesaw)
Mandatory Fun Beer Works (Smyrna)
Red Hare Brewing & Distilling (Marietta)
Red Hare – Still On the Square (Marietta)
Red Top Brewhouse (Acworth)
Reformation Brewery (Smyrna)
Schoolhouse Brewing (Marietta)
Shezmu Cellars (Marietta)
Terrapin Taproom (Cumberland)
Treehorn Cider (Marietta)
Viking Alchemist Meadery (Smyrna)
Several participating Bubbles & Brews locations will also be featured at the Georgia Food and Wine Festival, happening from March 24 to March 27 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. In addition to drink offerings, that festival will feature food from local establishments, live music and more.
