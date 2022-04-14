EAST COBB — Diners looking for a New York bagel shop experience are in luck with the opening of 101 Bagel Cafe.
The cafe held its soft opening April 8. Once in full swing, Robert Miller, who founded and co-owns 101 Bagels with Tony Yang, said it will offer board games, trivia nights and more in an effort to become a “utopia for all.”
According to Miller, who is originally from Miami and grew up with New Yorkers who moved south, the cafe aims to be a place for community rather than just a quick bagel.
“We want it to be a place where you can come hang out with your friends or meet new people and become friends…(me and Yang) came together, not just to offer a good bagel, but to create a spot,” he said. “We’re not just a bagel shop.”
The “Slice Nova,” Miller said, is a popular item at the cafe, consisting of smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions and tomatoes on a bagel. The cafe's biggest-seller during breakfast is the “101 Trio,” which is made of eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese on a bagel.
Michael Masters, cafe general manager, credits the company’s authentic Brooklyn-style methods in the kitchen for distinguishing their bagel cafe from others in the area.
“We do it the same way that they've done it for generations in Brooklyn,” he said. “We boil and bake fresh daily multiple times a day, we do the original burlap sacks over the wood, we use the same wood they do, and we pH balance our water for our dough to mimic Brooklyn spring water, which is a huge deal. It's what makes us so much different than everybody else.”
Water used in New York to make bagels is softer than water found elsewhere in the U.S., meaning it has low concentrations of calcium and magnesium. This water is what makes a Brooklyn bagel, and a bagel at 101 Bagels, crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside instead of soft and doughy like most bagels in southern states.
Besides bagels, the cafe offers wraps, bowls, melts, omelettes, soups, muffins and more.
Located at 4811 Lower Roswell Road, the cafe plans to hold its grand opening April 26.
