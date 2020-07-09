The state’s Xpress regional transit service has transferred to the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, effective July 1.
The change came as a result of HB 930, the ATL’s original enabling legislation from 2018, which mandated that Xpress operations transfer to ATL no later than June 30, 2021 and transfer of Xpress’ operating budget from GRTA to ATL in the Fiscal Year 2021 state budget.
This change in Board governance will not result in any disruptions in current service and the changes do not impact current Xpress staff.
Xpress offers 27 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties completing more than 1.8 million passenger trips annually, providing workers with commutes to and from major employment centers in Downtown, Midtown and Perimeter Center.
The Georgia Regional Transportation Authority which previously had oversight of Xpress, will continue to oversee the review of all Developments of Regional Impact within its 13-county metro Atlanta jurisdiction and approve the allocation of state and federal transportation resources in metro Atlanta via the Atlanta Transportation Improvement Program.
To codify the legislative change, the ATL Board approved a resolution amending its bylaws to create the Xpress Operations Standing Committee on May 27. This committee will provide Board level oversight of the policies, operations and functions of Xpress and the state’s regional Vanpool program.
For more information, visit https://atltransit.ga.gov/.
