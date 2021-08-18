Xpress commuter transit service will be extending its fare-free introductory period for Xpress Routes 484 and 485 at its new Hickory Grove Park & Ride Lot, 2018 Hickory Grove Road NW in Acworth.
The new lot and routes services Cobb, Bartow and Cherokee counties. The fare-free introductory period began May 3 and will continue until Oct. 31.
The fare-free promotion opens access to more passengers and attracts new riders who might not otherwise choose public transit as a means of mobility. The agency hopes that the promotion will also result in long term ridership increases.
Xpress has instituted several protective measures to provide riders with a safe commute including using air ionization technology on their coaches, which reduces the risk of pathogen, allergen and viral transmissions including COVID-19. Xpress also adheres to the federal requirement of masks on all public transit,
Xpress operates 27 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties that in 2019 carried more than 1.8 million passenger trips to and from major employment centers in Downtown, Midtown and Perimeter Center. Xpress riders are also able to take advantage of riding in the Express Lanes for free.
