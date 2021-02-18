The Xpress Commuter Bus Service, managed by the Atlanta-Regional Transit Link Authority, is considering a pilot program for contactless fee payment and fare capping.
Comment is requested on the proposed pilot program. The formal public comment period will be March 1-31.
There will be an opportunity to present comments at a public hearing on March 18 from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the ATL Board Room on the 23rd floor of Marquis 1 Tower, 245 Peachtree Center Avenue NE, Suite 2300, Atlanta. The hearing will follow CDC health guidelines, including social distancing, face covering recommendations and making hand sanitizer available.
For more information, visit XpressGA.com.
