WorkSource Cobb will have a free webinar for job seekers on June 11.
The workshop will provide guidance on preparing for and nailing a virtual job interview. Attendees can choose between the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. session. Registration is required.
To sign up, visit https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/workshop-virtual-interviews.
