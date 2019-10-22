Seventh through 12th grade students and their parents can attend the College 101 information session on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
This free workshop will focus on how high school students can prepare for college based on their grade and what procedures should be focused on during that particular year. A timeline will be shared to give students guidance on how to prepare for college. Students will also engage in discussion about different life scenarios and choices.
The event will be led by Cobb UGA Extension and Chattahoochee Technical College staff.
