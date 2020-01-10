Students from Wheeler and Lassiter high schools recently created board games with the intent of reflecting a real-world problem.
Their designs won $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place respectively in the German Consulate General sponsored contest.
The German Consulate General in cooperation with the Georgia Department of Education invited Georgia students to study environmental problems and come up with their own creative solutions. The Greenopoly contest encouraged students to show their ideas on how to reduce daily waste, keep rivers and oceans clean, and reduce traffic and air pollution.
The game contest, which was open to high school students across Georgia, was supposed to be an opportunity for students, like Wheeler’s winners Aaron Ward and Victoria Adetona, to enhance their understanding of their own impacts on the environment.
Before creating the game, students had to research environmental problems. They then used their artistic abilities to come up with creative boards, tokens and rules that connected the problems and solutions in a fun game.
The winning board games will be recommended for publishing to German board game companies. If the game is produced and licensed by a game company, part of the proceeds will be donated for future climate projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.