Wellstar Health System is inviting the community to attend its first-ever Wellstar Foundation virtual Starlight Grand Gala and interactive online fundraiser on Saturday.
WSB-TV award-winning anchor Fred Blankenship will serve as the emcee of the virtual event. Blankenship will join celebrities, community members and healthcare heroes in raising vital donations for the Wellstar Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund.
The free benefit, sponsored by ApolloMD and Bank of America, is open to anyone who would like to attend.
The COVID-19 relief fund supports Wellstar Health System’s 11 hospitals, six health parks, pediatric centers, hospice facilities and other medical offices. The fund also offers supplies and educational materials to members of the community, procures tablets that connect patients with loved ones and provides aid to Wellstar team members in need due to the pandemic.
The gala will be livestreamed from 6 to 7 p.m. Register at www.wellstar.org/gala.
