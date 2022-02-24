Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following lane closures this weekend in Cobb County.
Contractors will install lane closures on Terrell Mill Road at I-75 in Marietta this weekend.
The work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on six bridge and overpass locations on I-75, I-85, I-675 and SR 400 in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. One alternating right or left lane will be closed on the Terrell Mill Road overpass eastbound and westbound at I-75 this weekend beginning Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings.
These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This $1.6 million project is scheduled for completion in April 2023.
A second set of lane closures will be installed on SR 360/Macland Road this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from New Macland Road to Windy Hill Road. One alternating left or right lane will be closed on Macland Road eastbound and westbound in the project area from Feb. 26 at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work crews will be milling and paving the roadway.
A third set of lane closures will be installed on SR 360/Powder Springs Road this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Single “rolling” lane closures will be installed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound between Sandtown Road and Macland Road from Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. to Feb. 28 at 5 a.m. Crews will be working at various locations throughout the weekend and the lane closures will “roll” as they move from one location to another.
Crews will be raising manholes and adjusting traffic signal loops along the roadway. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
