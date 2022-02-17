The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the following lane closures this weekend.
Work crews will install lane closures on Terrell Mill Road at I-75 in the City of Marietta and Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on six bridge and overpass locations on I-75, I-85, I-675 and SR 400 in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
One alternating right or left lane will be closed on the Terrell Mill Road overpass eastbound and westbound at I-75 Feb. 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings.
These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This $1.6 million project is scheduled for completion in April 2023.
Contractors will install lane closures on SR 360/Macland Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from New Macland Road to Windy Hill Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway and provides a smoother ride for drivers.
One alternating left or right lane will be closed on Macland Road eastbound and westbound in the project area from Feb. 19-20 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Work crews will be milling and paving the roadway.
There will be lane closures will be on I-75 between the Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road overpasses in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county.
Three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road beginning Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. until Feb. 21 at 4 a.m.
These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This project is scheduled for completion in March 2023.
There will be lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway.
Single “rolling” lane closures will be installed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound between Sandtown Road and Macland Road from Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. to Feb. 21 at 5 a.m. Crews will be working at various locations throughout the weekend and the lane closures will “roll” as they move from one location to another.
Crews will be raising manholes and adjusting traffic signal loops along the roadway. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
There will be daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on Feb. 19. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New Macland Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
