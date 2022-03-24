The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following lane closures this weekend.
Contractors will install lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway.
Single “rolling” lane closures will be installed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound between Sandtown Road and Macland Road from March 25 at 9 p.m. to March 28 at 5 a.m. Crews will be working at various locations throughout the weekend and the lane closures will “roll” as they move from one location to another.
Crews will also be raising manholes and adjusting traffic signal loops along the roadway. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
There will be daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on March 26. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New Mackland Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on March 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures. The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
There will be lane closures on I-75 between the Mount Paran Road and Cumberland Boulevard overpasses in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county.
Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound from Mount Paran Road to Cumberland Boulevard beginning March 25 at 11 p.m.to March 28 at 5:00 a.m. on Monday.
These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This project is scheduled for completion in March 2023.
There will be lane closure on SR 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County.
One right lane will be closed on the SR 5 northbound overpass at I-75 from March 25 at 10 p.m. to March 28 at 5 a.m. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews.
This project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints. This $10.7 M projec2t is scheduled for completion fall 2023.
