The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following lane closures for this weekend.
Contractors will install lane closures on State Route 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County.
One right lane will be closed northbound and southbound on the SR 5/Canton Road Connector overpass at I-75 on July 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews.
This project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints. This $10.7 million project is scheduled for completion fall 2023.
Contractors will also install lane closures on State Route 360/Powder Springs Road on July 15. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New Macland Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on SR 360/Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 beginning July 15 at 9 p.m. until July 16 at 6 a.m. for paving the roadway. On July 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. single lane closures will be needed to move equipment through the project area.
Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.
The long-term closure of Old Atlanta Road will also continue for an estimated 2-3 months, weather and on-site conditions permitting, for storm drain installation, grading and concrete and asphalt work. Drivers in the area will be directed to use Poplar Springs Road to detour around this closure.
The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
