The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following lane closures in Cobb County this weekend:
Contractors will install overnight lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway.
One right lane will be closed on Powder Springs Road from Sandtown Road to Macland Road on Friday from 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 p.m. Work crews will be patching and milling the roadway.
This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
There will also be daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New Mackland Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.
The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
A third set of overnight lane closures will be on I-20 eastbound and westbound this weekend as they continue work on a safety project to restripe the interstate lanes between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County to Windsor Street in Fulton County, a project limit that includes Cobb County.
This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping. Crews will implement “rolling” lane closures in two right lanes on I-20 eastbound and westbound between Thornton Road and Windsor Street beginning Friday from 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. The location of the closures will “roll” as work crews move within the project area placing reflective tape on the roadway pavement.
This safety project is scheduled for completion in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.