The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following weekend lane closures in Cobb County:
Contractors will install lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway.
One left lane closure will be installed on SR 360/Powder Springs Road eastbound and westbound between Sandtown Road and Macland Road from April 22 at 9 p.m. to April 25 at 5 a.m.
This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
Contractors will also install lane closures on SR 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County.
One left lane will be closed on the SR 5/Canton Road Connector northbound overpass at I-75 from April 22 at 10 p.m. to April 25 at 5 a.m. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews.
This project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints. This $10.7 million project is scheduled for completion fall 2023.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.