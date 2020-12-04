The WorkSource Cobb staff are offering a wide variety of services to job seekers in the community.
Upcoming webinars will cover an introduction to all of the options available, including job search resources, job placement assistance, education and training opportunities, partner resources and the youth program. These introductory webinars will be held at Dec. 15 and Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.
Registration is required. To register, call 770-528-4300, email information@cobbworks.org or visit worksourcecobb.org.
