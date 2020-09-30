The Cobb Water System staff has a planned water outage on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of Proctor Creek Landing Road and a few properties along Lake Acworth Drive in north Cobb County.
The outage is necessary due to the Georgia Department of Transportation project on State Route 92 near Lake Acworth.
