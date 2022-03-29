Cobb is holding a special election on April 5 to fill the Georgia State House seat representing District 45.

The Board of Elections has created the https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day webpage to provide information on the election and help residents determine if they are eligible to vote.

For more information, contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at 770-528-2581 or email info@cobbelections.org.

